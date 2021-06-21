Tropical Storm Claudette brought heavy rain to Carolinas, heading offshore

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) -- State Auditor Jim Zeigler may soon announce a run for Alabama governor. Incumbent Kay Ivey may have competition for the Republican nomination.

The Original Oyster House on the Causeway is where Zeigler plans on having his first speech as a potential candidate for governor. In a Facebook message this morning, Zeigler told me he’s putting together an exploratory committee to “test the waters.” Zeigler says he needs to see if he can raise money to get his message out, also claiming he has overwhelming encouragement on social media to run.