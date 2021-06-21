Tropical Storm Claudette brought heavy rain to Carolinas, heading offshore
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Claudette strengthened before bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Carolinas. Claudette is heading offshore and expected to stay out in the Atlantic.
Claudette is now responsible for 13 lives across the United States.