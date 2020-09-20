Tropical Storm Beta turning west, heading towards Texas Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We are seeing a deep layer of moisture draped over the Southeast from Tropical Storm Beta. Shear is pushing the convection to the Northeast side of the system where we will see scattered showers from the outer fringes of Beta throughout Sunday.





The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has Beta trudging slowly West-Northwestward at 3 mph towards the Texas Coast. The reconnaissance aircraft found no change in strength with sustained max winds at 60 mph.

A high pressure is situated over the eastern Gulf of Mexico which is causing the westward shift in Beta. After landfall the system is expected to become a remnant Low and ride the Low Pressure/ trough towards the Northeast. This could impact us here in the Gulf Coast with increased chances for rain later next week. It all depends where the remnant low is situated in the Southeast.