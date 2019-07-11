TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has officially become Tropical Storm Barry in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The tropical disturbance strengthened to become Barry Thursday morning. Storm Team 8 has been tracking the disturbance for days now, watching closely as it strengthened and organized in the Gulf.

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in place for the Mississippi coast east of the mouth of the Pearl River to the state’s border with Alabama. The Tropical Storm Watch also impacts the coast from Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, including metropolitan New Orleans. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Mississippi coast from the mouth of the Pear River to the Alabama border.

Storm surge inundation as well as flooding from rainfall will be the biggest concern in the central Gulf. 1 to 4 feet of storm surge is forecast on the Louisiana coastline. Barry will slowly move north through Louisiana and up through Arkansas through Monday. The slow forward progression will allow time for rain to accumulate to totals of 15 to 20″. Localized higher amounts are possible as well.