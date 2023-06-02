MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season has developed in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

As of the 1 PM advisory Friday June 2, Tropical Depression Two has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene. This is according to data received from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter Aircraft investigating the cyclone.

Arlene is forecast to continue on a southerly track into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Wind shear currently impacting the storm will continue to increase. The tropical storm is expected to weaken back to a depression tonight a remnant low by Saturday.

This system poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.