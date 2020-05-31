Tropical Storm Amanda makes impact in Central America, Medium chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 2-5 days

Mobile Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Amanda formed earlier this morning and is NO THREAT to the United States. It is making landfall off of the coast of Guatemala in Central America this Morning and is bringing heavy rainfall and gusty conditions.

This storm is expected to decrease in intensity and the remnants of the storm is expected to sit over the Bay of Campeche over the next 2 days. That is where the remnants of this storm could redevelop in the Gulf and the National Hurricane Center has a medium chance of tropical Cyclonic formation over the next 2-5 days.

The cluster of storms in the Bay of Campeche has a medium chance of development. There is a 40% chance of development over the next 2 days and 50% over the next 5 days. We are going to continue to monitor this system closely.