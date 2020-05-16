Tropical or Subtropical storm likely to form this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will likely get an early start this weekend. An area of disturbed weather moving out of the Florida Straits and into the Northern Bahamas will likely become the first named storm of the season.

The National Hurricane Center believes that the system in question will become Tropical or Subtropical Storm Arthur Saturday. The storm will continue drifting north and eventually northeast away from the U.S.

Although this system will have no impact on the Gulf Coast, it provides us with a good reminder that hurricane season is here. now is the time to review your evacuation plans for the upcoming year and resupply your disaster kit.