Tropical Disturbance in the Atlantic likely to become next named storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical wave located between the Lesser Antilles and the west coast of Africa is expected to become a tropical cyclone this week.

The disturbance currently classified as Invest 92L is continuing to slowly organize as it moves west. The system is currently interacting with some dry air and Saharan dust, but developmental conditions are expected to improve over the next 24-36 hours.

Invest 92L will likely continue on the west-northwest motion this week. A depression or tropical storm is expected to develop by Friday. If it becomes a named storm, the system will be given the name Isaias (ees-ah-EE-as).

It is too early to tell what if any impacts this will have on the United States. This will be one to watch.