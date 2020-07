Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hanna is no longer, but the remnants will continue to bring heavy rain to parts of inland Mexico.

The tropical wave we are watching over the central Atlantic now has a high chance of developing into either a depression or tropical storm as it moves west the Lesser Antilles. The next name on the list is Isaias. It’s still too early to say where it is going to go, but there is plenty of time to watch this. We’ll continue to keep you posted.