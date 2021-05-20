Tropical development possible in the Gulf of Mexico and near Bermuda

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic Basin where tropical development is possible.

A disorganized area of storms over the western Gulf of Mexico is forecast to move north and northwest over the western Gulf towards the Texas Gulf Coast. There is a chance that this system could development into a tropical depression or a weak tropical storm prior to coming ashore on the Texas or Louisiana Gulf Coast this weekend. Regardless of development, a continued onslaught of flooding rains is coming for the region through the weekend.

Another system in the middle of the Atlantic northeast of Bermuda has a high chance of development with 48 hours. It is looking likely that this could become a subtropical entity by the weekend. Forecast models drift the system to the west through Saturday before a trough comes along and slingshots the system to the northeast into the North Atlantic.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their outlook for the 2021 Atlantic Season. They predict an active season with up to 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes.