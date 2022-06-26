MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics are quite active with two systems of interest in the Atlantic Basin.

A trough in the Northern Gulf of Mexico continues to bring enhanced rain chances to the Gulf Coast. This feature will move west over the next few days into early next week. There is a small window of opportunity for this to develop into a weak tropical entity. Aside from scattered downpours, this feature poses no significant threat to our part of the coast.

A more vigorous tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is getting better and better organized. This feature now has a high chance for development as it moves west into the Southern Caribbean next week. Most forecast models keep this system closer to South America. Most long-range models continue to push this feature west over the next week approaching Central America by next weekend.