Tropical Depression Two forms off the North Carolina Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on newly-formed Tropical Depression Two.

The depression is located east of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. TD #2 is forecast to move northeast away from the United States. Some strengthening of the system is expected and the depression could become Tropical Storm Bill. The system will continue moving away from the United States posing no threat.

We continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico. A trough of low pressure producing showers and storms in the Bay of Campeche has a medium chance of development within the next 5 days. The long-range forecast remains uncertain, but moisture is expected to move north by the weekend bringing higher rain chances to the northern Gulf Coast.

We are also monitoring a third disturbance emerging off the west coast of Africa. Some development is possible over the next 2-3 days, but conditions will become hostile for the wave as it moves into the Central Atlantic.