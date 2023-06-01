MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on newly-formed Tropical Depression Two.

The system is located in the Northeastern Gulf of Mexico and is packing sustained winds near 40 mph. The current storm motion is drifting WNW at 2 mph.

The system has a short window for development as conditions will become unfavorable by the weekend. In the meantime, Tropical Depression Two is forecast to slide south paralleling the west coast of Florida. Aside from increased wave activity, the system poses no direct threat to the Northern Gulf Coast.

We will continue to track the tropics all season long.