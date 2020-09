MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Twenty.

The depression in the Central Atlantic is forecast to strengthening into Tropical Storm Teddy Sunday as it moves west. At run to the northwest is expected early next week and the storm is likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

Thankfully, the storm will stay out in the Atlantic. It poses no threat to the U.S.