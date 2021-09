Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As of 10 AM Wednesday, Tropical Depression 20 has formed in the eastern Atlantic. Winds are at 35 mph with gusts up 45 mph. The system is moving WNW at 14 mph.





The latest NHC path has TD 20 becoming Tropical Storm Victor later today into Thursday and a hurricane Friday morning. It is expected to stay in the Atlantic. This is currently not a threat to our area or the United States.