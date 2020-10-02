Tropical Depression Twenty-Five forms in the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Depression Twenty-Five just formed in the Caribbean. Convection is better organized as this system moves towards Mexico. This system poses no current threat to the United States.

Visible satellite images show showers associated with a low pressure system over the Caribbean sea. TD -25 is moving northwest at 9 mph. Further development is expected as sea surface temperatures remain high with low wind shear.

Over the next two days this system is expected to move towards the Yucatan Peninsula. The steering force after that is uncertain with a spread of the models. We will continue to watch this system closely.