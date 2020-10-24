Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight forms in the Caribbean





MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight has formed in the Caribbean with sustained winds at 30 mph and moving towards the north-northwest at 2 mph. Further strengthening is possible as the system slides north over western Cuba early next week.

TD 28 is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by Monday into Tuesday. That is where the uncertainty lies as to where TD 28 will end up along the Gulf Coast. The current NHC forecast has TD 28 strengthening to a tropical storm sometime Sunday and a low end category 1 hurricane by Tuesday afternoon. Due to some wind shear and cooler Gulf waters, NHC has TD 28 weakening to below hurricane status as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast. If the system does strengthen to a tropical storm as the forecast calls for, the name will be Zeta.

There is a high degree of uncertainty regarding the eventual track and intensity of this system. At this point, our neighborhood is in the cone of uncertainty, but changes are expected in the forecast as TD 28 develops. Gulf Coast residents should keep an eye on it and expect at the very minimum higher rain chances by the middle of next week.