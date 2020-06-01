Tropical Depression Three forms in the Gulf of Mexico, Likely to become Cristobal

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Depression Three just formed over the Bay of Campeche. Over the past few hours circulation associated with this area of disturbed weather has become more defined.

Over the next few days Tropical Depression Three is expected to meander around the Bay of Campeche and move N/NW at a slow pace. While this storm sits over the Bay of Campeche it will enter favorable conditions to further strengthen.

Sea Surface Temperatures are in the mid-80s which will encourage the further development of Tropical Depression Three. It is likely to develop into a Tropical Storm or Sub Tropical Storm by early Wednesday morning. The storm will then be called “Cristobal”.

Once this storm further develops it will be influenced by upper-level forces. There is a big area of uncertainty as to where this storm will go as it nears the Gulf Coast.