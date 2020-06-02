Tropical Depression THREE Expected to Become Cristobal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression THREE continue to churn off the west coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Bay of Campeche.

As of 10 PM Monday, maximum winds are at 30 mph with a slow westward movement. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday. It would be given the name Cristobal.

The storm will likely meander in the southern Gulf of Mexico through Thursday. Minor strengthening is expected. The storm will likelt begin moving north and northeast by the end of the week.

Long-term impacts on the Gulf Coast are still in question. Moisture will likely surge by the end of the week leading to higher rain chances. We will continue to monitor the progress on T.D. 3 through the rest of the wee.