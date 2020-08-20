Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Central Atlantic, Expected to become Laura

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL is now issuing advisories on newly-formed Tropical Depression Thirteen.

The depression is sitting about 800 miles west of the Leeward and Windward Island. The depression continues a west-northwest motion. This will continue over the next 48 hours. Some strengthening is possible and the official NHC forecast has the depression becoming Tropical Storm Laura by Saturday. This would become the twelfth named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season.

The forecast keeps the storm on a westerly track likely running very close to the islands that make up the Greater Antilles. Folks living along the Southeast U.S. should be paying attention to this system early next week.