MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new tropical depression has formed and is expected to briefly become a named storm.

Tropical Depression Ten is located off the west coast of Africa and west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The depression is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine Saturday, making it the tenth named storm of the season. This would shatter the record for the earliest “J” storm in the Atlantic Basin.

The storm is expected out fizzle out by the start of the work week.