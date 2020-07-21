Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Central Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The national Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Seven.

The depression is centered in the Central Atlantic, about halfway between the coast of Africa and the Windward Island. The depression will move east over the next 3-5 days. It will likely become a named storm by sunrise Wednesday. The next name on the list is Gonzalo.

Further strengthening is expected as it moving into the Caribbean by the weekend. The storm will then encounter strong wind shear which would help to weaken the storm. It is too early to determine if the depression will have any impact on the U.S.