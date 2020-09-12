Tropical Depression Nineteen forecast to become Sally this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continue to closely monitor the progression of Tropical Depression Nineteen.

The depression will move over the southern tip of Florida Friday night into Saturday bringing torrential rainfall. The depression is forecast to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday evening. Warm waters and low wind shear will air in strengthening. The depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Sally Sunday morning.

A west-northwest track will continue Sunday. The storm is expected to strengthen and approach hurricane status Monday. The exact position of the center is uncertain. A landfall is possible along the Northwest Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, or Louisiana coast. It’s proximity to our coast will greatly determine the impacts.

Rain chances will begin increasing Sunday night as deep moisture overspreads the region. Right now, 4-6″ of rain is possible through next Friday along the I-10 corridor. Amount around 1-3″ are expected farther inland. Tropical Storm force winds will be possible especially along the coast. Coastal flooding / storm surge will depend on the storm’s exact track.







It is important to stay updated through the weekend. The forecast track will continue to change with new updated from the National Hurricane Center.