Tropical Storm Ida Forms in the Caribbean, Landfall likely Sunday on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft has confirmed that Tropical Depression Nine has organized and intensified. It is now Tropical Storm Ida, the ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The forecast calls for Ida to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday. Conditions will become favorable for further strengthening. Ida is forecast to become a hurricane Saturday and close to a major hurricane by Sunday afternoon.







Waves will increase through the weekend along the threat of rip currents. The outermost affects from Ida will be felt Saturday and early Sunday in the form of passing rain bands. These bands will present a threat of an isolated tornado and heavy downpours.

A northern Gulf Coast landfall is likely late Sunday into Monday. The exact location remains in question. Residents from Northwest Florida west to the Louisiana/Texas border should review their tropical weather plans.