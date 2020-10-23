Tropical Depression Likely to Form this Weekend in the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring an area of disturbances weather in the west-central Caribbean.

An area of low pressure located south of Cuba and west of Jamaica is becoming better organized. There is now a high chance of tropical development and a tropical depression could form this weekend. Further strengthening is possible as the system slides north over western Cuba early next week.



Development and Forecast Models for Invest 95L

There is a high degree of uncertainty regarding the eventual track and intensity of this system. At this point, Gulf Coast residents should keep an eye on it and expect at the very minimum higher rain chances by the middle of next week.