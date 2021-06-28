Tropical Depression Four Forms off the Coast of South Carolina

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Depression Four formed just off the coast of Georgia. The max winds are 35 mph and the storm is moving towards the Georgia and Carolina Coast at 16 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of South Carolina.

This storm has an opportunity to develop into a tropical storm at landfall in South Carolina. Heavy rain and gust winds are expected from Savannah to Charleston. This storm is small in nature and not expected to hold itself together for more than 48 hours. This poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.

