Tropical Depression Five has formed, Forecast to Become Elsa Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Five in the Central Atlantic.

The storm continues to progress quickly to the west northwest. Tropical storm advisories have been issued for the Leeward and Windward islands. The depression is forecast to slowly intensify through the end of the week and into the weekend.





Uncertainty increases late in the weekend as the system continue through the Caribbean approaching Hispaniola and Cuba. Long-range models are hinting at a turn to the north. It is way too early to determine where that turn will occur.