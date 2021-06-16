Tropical depression expected to form in the Gulf Thursday night or Friday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Conditions along the northern Gulf Coast are expected to deteriorate Friday night and into the weekend as a tropical disturbance moves north.

Invest 92L continues to sit in the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche. Air Force Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the disturbance Thursday. This should give us a better idea of the systems health.

Low pressure will move north Thursday and Friday. A tropical depression is expected to develop late Thursday or early Friday and a tropical storm could for late Friday as the system closes in on the Gilf Coast. At this time, Louisiana seems like the mostly likely location for a Saturday landfall, but that could change between now and the weekend.

Impacts will be felt for Southeast Mississippi, lower Alabama, and Northwest Florida this weekend.

RAIN: Periods of heavy rain will begin Friday evening continuing through the weekend and into early Monday. The heaviest rain will likely fall in Mississippi with some areas receiving 4-8″ of rain. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Most of lower Alabama and Northwest Florida can anticipate total rainfall amounts in the 2-6″ range. Flash flooding could be a concern.

WINDS: Some strong wind gusts are possible, especially along the coast. Gusts in the 30-40 mph range seem reasonable all depending on the exact track of the system.