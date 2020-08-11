Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Central Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Eleven.

The depression is located about 1200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. T.D. 11 will continue moving west and then west-northwest over the next few days. The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine by Thursday. If it does become a named storm, it would break the record for the earliest “J”-storm on record.

Long range forecast models weaken the storm as it moves north of the Lesser Antilles this weekend. This system will pose no threat to the Gulf Coast.