Tropical Depression Eight Moving West Through Gulf, Gonzalo Forecast to Strengthen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Tropical Storm Gonzalo and Tropical Depression Eight.

Gonzalo is a little weaker now compared to earlier this morning as it battles dry air. It is expected that it will strengthen though over the next day or so with the storm likely becoming a hurricane on Friday The westward movement will continue through the end of the week with more of a west-northward turn after it moves into the Caribbean. Once the storm moves into the Caribbean Sea, conditions will likely become even more hostile for the cyclone. A weakening trend will begin and continue through Monday. Since Gonzalo is a small storm the intensity forecast going forward is not cut and dry as they can easily be susceptible to changes.

It is too early to determine if Gonzalo will impact the U.S. let alone the Gulf Coast. We’ll continue to monitor its progress closely.

Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the central Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Hunters will continue investigating the system today. The depression will likely become Tropical Storm Hanna by Friday. The storm will head west toward the Texas Gulf Coast making a landfall early this weekend. Moisture from the Depression will help to boost rain chances for out part of the Gulf Coast through Friday. By Saturday we’re back to normal summertime rain chances.