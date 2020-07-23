Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Gulf, Gonzalo continues to intensify

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Tropical Storm Gonzalo and newly-formed Tropical Depression Eight.





At 10 PM Wednesday, Gonzalo was packing sustained winds of 60 mph. Additional strengthening is expected with the storm likely becoming a hurricane on Thursday. The westward movement will continue through the end of the week with more of a west-northward turn after it moves into the Caribbean. Once the storm moves into the Caribbean Sea, conditions will likely become hostile for the cyclone. A weakening trend will begin and continue through Monday.

It is too early to determine if Gonzalo will impact the U.S.

Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the central Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Hunters will continue investigating the system Thursday. The depression will likely become Tropical Storm Hanna by Friday. The storm will likely head west toward the Texas Gulf Coast making a landfall this weekend. Moisture from the Depression will help to boost rain chances for out part of the Gulf Coast Thursday and Friday.