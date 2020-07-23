Tropical Depression Eight expected to become Tropical Storm Hanna tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression Eight in the Gulf of Mexico is on the verge of becoming a tropical storm.

As of 4 PM CT Thursday, the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located approximately 350 miles southwest of Mobile. The tropical storm continues moving west-northwest at 8 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are hover hear 35 mph. Some minor strengthening is possible Thursday night and into Friday as the storm heads for the Texas Gulf Coast. The system will likely become Tropical Storm Hanna tonight.

Moisture from the depression has lead to enhanced rain chances for our part of the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will stay elevated for Friday.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo continue to move west at 10-15 mph. Maximum sustained winds are holding at 60 mph with further strengthening possible. Gonzalo is still expected to reach hurricane status by Saturday. A weakening trend is expected after it moves into the Caribbean.