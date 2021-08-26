Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Caribbean

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean as of 10 AM CT August 26, 2021. Winds are at 35 mph mph and the system is moving to the northwest at 13 mph.

TD 9 is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight and move into the Gulf of Mexico Friday as a tropical storm before approaching the Louisiana coast as a strong category 2 hurricane. Landfall is forecast to be Sunday night into Monday morning. The path could still change, but everyone along the Mississippi, Alabama and NW FL Gulf Coasts should be reviewing their tropical plan and be prepared to implement it. Specific impacts will come into better focus as we get closer, but for now, possibilities include damaging winds, flooding, storm surge, heavy rain, and spin up tornadoes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories