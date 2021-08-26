Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Caribbean

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean as of 10 AM CT August 26, 2021. Winds are at 35 mph mph and the system is moving to the northwest at 13 mph.







TD 9 is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight and move into the Gulf of Mexico Friday as a tropical storm before approaching the Louisiana coast as a strong category 2 hurricane. Landfall is forecast to be Sunday night into Monday morning. The path could still change, but everyone along the Mississippi, Alabama and NW FL Gulf Coasts should be reviewing their tropical plan and be prepared to implement it. Specific impacts will come into better focus as we get closer, but for now, possibilities include damaging winds, flooding, storm surge, heavy rain, and spin up tornadoes.