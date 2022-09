Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 7 has formed in the Atlantic.

Currently, it is located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It is moving west at 14 mph and has maximum winds of 35 mph.

The current forecast has it travelling west and possibly becoming Tropical Storm Fiona in the next day or so. As it interacts with Hispaniola long-term, it is forecast to weaken. Beyond that, we will continue to watch and keep you updated.