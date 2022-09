Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the northern Atlantic, but is not a threat to the United States or the News 5 area.





It is moving to the ENE at 2 mph and is expected to loop around to continue moving north further into the northern Atlantic.

The system is expected to become a category 1 hurricane in the next couple of days. The next name on the list is Danielle.

Again, this is not a threat to our area.