Tropical Depression 28 strengthens into Tropical Storm Zeta





Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Zeta has formed in the Caribbean with sustained winds at 40 mph and is currently stationary. Further strengthening is possible as the system slides north over western Cuba early next week.

Zeta is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by Monday into Tuesday. That is where the uncertainty lies as to where the system will end up along the Gulf Coast. The current NHC forecast has Zeta strengthening into a low-end category 1 hurricane by Tuesday morning. Due to some wind shear and cooler Gulf waters, NHC has TD 28 weakening to below hurricane status as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

There is a high degree of uncertainty regarding the eventual track and intensity of this system. At this point, our neighborhood is in the cone of uncertainty, but changes are expected in the forecast as Zeta develops. Gulf Coast residents should keep an eye on it and expect at the very minimum higher rain chances by the middle of next week.

Now that we have Tropical Storm Zeta, we have tied the record for most named storms in a hurricane season that was set back in 2005.