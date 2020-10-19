Tropical Depression 27 Develops in West-Central Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 27 has developed in the west-central Atlantic. It is forecast to begin moving northwest later today and should gradually strengthen. It is forecast to become a tropical storm and when it does so, the next name on the list is Epsilon. By later this week it could become a hurricane as it moves in the general direction of Bermuda. Forecast models keep this away from the United States. This does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories