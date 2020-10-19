Tropical Depression 27 Develops in West-Central Atlantic
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 27 has developed in the west-central Atlantic. It is forecast to begin moving northwest later today and should gradually strengthen. It is forecast to become a tropical storm and when it does so, the next name on the list is Epsilon. By later this week it could become a hurricane as it moves in the general direction of Bermuda. Forecast models keep this away from the United States. This does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.
