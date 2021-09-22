Tropical Depression 18 forms, Forecast to become a major hurricane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Eighteen located in the Central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Eighteen is forecast quickly become a named system. The next name on the list is Sam. The storm is expected to continue moving west and northwest approaching the Leeward and Windward Islands by early next week.

Conditions will be favorable for steady intensification. The storm could become a major hurricane late this weekend or early next week.

Currently, the storm is no imminent threat to the Gulf Coast. We will continue to monitor the system.