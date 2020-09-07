Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic, watching four other areas in the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 17 has now formed in the central Atlantic with max winds at 35 mph. Currently, it is about halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles and moving west at 5 mph. The depression is forecast to continue west through the day on Monday, but then turn towards the west-northwest late Monday through Wednesday. Tropical Depression 17 is expected to become a tropical storm sometime on Monday.





Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching four different areas. The first is off the East Coast of the U.S. This has a low chance of development within 2 and 5 days. The next is in the Caribbean, and it is heading into an unfavorable environment which will keep it from intensifying any further. No tropical cyclone development is expected. The third is just off the Coast of Africa and also has a high chance for development. This could become a tropical depression in the next couple of days. The last is still on the African Continent, but is expected to emerge in after midweek next week. After it does so, there is a low chance of development. None of these are a threat to the Gulf Coast as of right now, but we will keep an eye on them.