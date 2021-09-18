Tropical Depression 16 Forms in the Atlantic





Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As of 10 PM Saturday evening, Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the Atlantic with winds of 35 mph. The system is currently moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.

The current NHC forecast has TD 16 becoming Tropical Storm Peter by tomorrow morning. It is expected to continue on its west-northwest track through the weekend, before curving around to the north into the central Atlantic. This does not currently pose a threat to the United States or our stretch of the Gulf Coast.