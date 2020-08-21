Tropical Depression 13 and 14 holds status, both heading towards the Straights of Florida and Gulf of Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical depression 13 and 14 both continue to hold tropical depression status this Friday morning. The hurricane hunters are having difficulty finding a defined center on both systems. Although, the forecast cone has both systems intensifying into a hurricane status as they both bear towards the Straights of Florida and Gulf of Mexico.

TD 13 is anticipated to head towards the Straights of Florida by the end of this weekend. Monday on there lies great uncertainty. There is still the chance the storm could bear northward and impact Miami. Although, most models have the storm entering the Central Gulf of Mexico. The cone is large and the storm could track along the Western coast of FL or towards Louisiana. Certainty will rise by the end of the weekend.

TD 14 is expected to make landfall along the Eastern Yucatan Peninsula and then enter the Gulf of Mexico by the start of next week. Most models have the storm staying the the western portion of The Gulf of Mexico.

There could possibly be two tropical cyclones in the Gulf of Mexico next week. This will result in both of the storms feeding off one another helping limit rapid intensification of each system.