Tropical Depression 13 and 14 Expected to reach Hurricane Status, Impacts Possible Next Week on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 13 and 14 are expected to become named storms Friday.

Tropical Depression 13 is located about 400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm is continuing to become better organized and the depression is expected to become a Tropical Storm Friday morning. The storm will likely continue on a westerly track hugging the norther coast of the islands of the Greater Antilles. Some modest strengthening is expected and the storm is forecast to become a hurricane late this weekend. The long-range forecast brings the storm into the eastern Gulf of Mexico Monday and Tuesday of next week. Impacts on out part of the Gulf Coast will be possible for the first half of next week.

Tropical Depression Fourteen in the Caribbean continue to become better organized tonight. The depression will likely become a tropical storm Friday morning as it moves toward Nicaragua and Honduras. A landfall is possible before the storm emerges into the Western Caribbean. From there, the storm is forecast to become a hurricane before making a second landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula. By Sunday night, the system will likely emerge into the Gulf and move northwest towards the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coasts.

A tropical threat for our portion of the Gulf Coast is possible next week. Now is the time to review your emergency plans should you need to put them into action.