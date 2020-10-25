Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The current NHC forecast has Zeta strengthening into a category 1 hurricane Monday and maintaining that status over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico. Due to some wind shear and cooler Gulf waters, NHC has Zeta weakening to below hurricane status as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast. Right now, it is forecast to make landfall as a low-end category one hurricane or a strong tropical storm sometime Wednesday.

Zeta is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by Monday into Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure over Florida is currently building to the west which is steering Zeta to the northwest currently. Tuesday into Wednesday we will start to see a low pressure system/cold front move in from the west. This will eventually turn Zeta to the north and northeast. The uncertainty comes in with how quickly this cold front moves into our region and how soon that turn happens.

Right now it is still too early for specifics on impacts, but there will be the potential for heavy rain, dangerous surf, strong winds, and a few tornadoes.

Continue to follow the forecast closely.