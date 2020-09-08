Tracking Two Named Systems and Two Disturbances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Paulette and now weakened Tropical Depression Rene.

Paulette, the sixteenth named storm of the 2020, hurricane season, continue to inch west-northwestward through the Central Atlantic. The storm will continue this motion over the next few days. It is expected to intensify, but the long-term outlook shows the storm weakening thanks to increased wind shear.We could see re-intensification later on in the forecast.

Now Tropical Depression Rene becomes the seventeenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Season. This is the earlier “R”-Storm on record. Rene, currently sitting over the Cabo Verde Islands, weakened this evening but is still forecast to re-intensify as it moves into an area of warm waters, low wind shear, and high moisture. The forecast calls for the storm to become a hurricane by Thursday with a turn to the northwest and then north eventually. Long-range, Rene will eventually succumb to high wind shear

Neither Paulette nor Rene will have any impact to the U.S.

We are also tracking two other disturbances. One is located west-southwest of Bermuda and has a low chance for development. This will be a rainmaker for the Carolinas later this week. The other is still on the African continent and is forecast to move into the Atlantic sometime on Thursday. After it does so, it has a high chance of development within 5 days.