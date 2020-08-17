Tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – In the tropics, Kyle is now post-tropical as it continues to race away to the east. Josephine has weakened even more and is now remnants as well. It will turn more northerly towards Bermuda in the next couple of days and completely fade away. Neither of these pose a threat to the US.

Elsewhere in the tropics we are watching two disturbances (shown above). One is in the central Atlantic and will head towards the Caribbean in the next 5 days. The second disturbance just came off the African Continent. This will continue moving west into the Central Atlantic. Both right now have a medium chance of developing, and we’ll continue to watch as they move west.