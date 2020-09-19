Tracking Tropical Storm Beta, expected to turn westward later this evening in the Gulf of Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Beta is continuing to intensify over the western Gulf of Mexico. It now has max winds at 60 mph but holds an asymmetrical shape.

Beta is forecast to slow down and begin a turn to the west this weekend. The storm will likely become a hurricane by Sunday. Beta will slowly inch towards the Texas Gulf Coast before making another turn to the north.

The system may begin to spread moisture into the region late next week, but at this time, no landfall is expected on our part of the Gulf Coast.

