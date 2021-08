MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The tropics is heating up! We are tracking two waves in the Atlantic and one approaching the Caribbean.

WAVE 1: Heading towards the western Caribbean where it has a medium chance of development. We will be keeping our eyes on this wave closely.

WAVE 2: Heading towards the Central Atlantic where it has a medium chance of development. Appears to be steering clear from the Gulf of Mexico.

WAVE 3: Emerging off the coast of Africa and has a medium chance of development.