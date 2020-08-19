Tracking Three Tropical Systems in the Atlantic Basin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Invest 97L south of Hispaniola in the Caribbean Sea will continue moving west through the rest of the week. The is a high chance of tropical development by the week as the system approaches the Yucatan Peninsula. The forecast becomes uncertain early next week. Moisture from the system will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico leading to higher rain chances locally.

Invest 98L west of the Lesser Antilles will continue moving west or west-northwest through the end of the week. Forecast models continue a westerly track through the weekend and early next week. The system could interact with land before emerging over the Florida Straits. Moisture from this system is likely to move into the Gulf of Mexico by the early and middle portions of next week.

Another system emerging off the west coast of Africa will continue moving west. Long-term models show this feature curving north into the middle of the Atlantic by the middle of next week.