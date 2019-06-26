Tracking the Tropics: Wrapping up a quiet June

(WFLA) – June is coming to an end, which means we’re wrapping up the first month of the Atlantic hurricane season.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE



There have been no named storms so far this month, and we are not expecting that to change. The last day of the month is Sunday and the tropicsare currently quiet.

We already had our first named storm this year, but it happened a week before hurricane season officially began. Subtropical Storm Andrea developed south of Bermuda at the end of May. Thankfully the system was short-lived and did not pose a threat to land.



There is currently nothing brewing in the Atlantic, but the next system that develops will be named Barry.

Meteorologists Ian Oliver and Julie Phillips of WFLA in Tampa will talk with KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans in Austin on Wednesday about what may be in store for the rest of the season. You can watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET.

We will be hosting a weather chat every Wednesday throughout the hurricane season. Check back next Wednesday for our next webcast!

PREVIOUS TRACKING THE TROPICS STREAMS: