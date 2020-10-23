Tracking the Tropics: Watching an area in the Caribbean that has a medium chance of development

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Our eyes are peeled on an areas of disturbed weather in the Central Caribbean. A broad area of low pressure is located near Grand Cayman Island has showers and thunderstorms that are becoming more organized.

This area has a medium chance (50/60) of development over the next 2 to 5 days. This system could form into a depression and be called Tropical Depression Zeta. If that happens then this 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season would have the most named storms in a hurricane season EVER in recorded history.

Models are taking the cluster of storms into the Gulf of Mexico. It is still up in the air where the system will track long term but something to keep our eyes on heading towards next weekend.

After rapidly intensifying yesterday, Epsilon has weakened to become a category 1 once again. Epsilon is the fourth major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Season. The storm will continue moving to the northwest in the general direction of Bermuda. The storm will weaken as it continues north into the North Atlantic. The system poses no threat to the U.S.