TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Development Unlikely with System over Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL is monitoring a surface trough of low pressure situated over Florida.

The axis of low pressure will drift north over the Southeast U.S. Some forecast models develop an area of low pressure off the Florida coast over the next 48 hours. This system only has a 20% chance of development. Significant development of this system will be inhibited by strong upper-level wind shear.

Regardless, the moisture from this system will spread over the Southeast U.S. through Wednesday helping to raise rain chances. More showers and storms are expected for the Gulf Coast.